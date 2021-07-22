This week, heads turned twice when Nikki A.S.H captured the Women’s Money In The Bank briefcase on Sunday night and cashed it in successfully on Monday night to win her first singles championship. Now, the dynamic cape crusade is ready to take on all challengers thrown her way.

But this week, on WWE’s The Bump, it was all about celebrating the new champions’ monumental moment. Nikki A.S.H. joined the panel live, and in-person to talk about her surprise victory, as well as answer questions from the fans. This week, a new segment called “The Fan Five” was introduced. This segment allows WWE fans to ask their favorite Superstars questions throughout the show. The first question asked was, “What was the first thing you did when you went backstage [after your big win]?”

“I got to the back…can I share some gossip?” Nikki A.S.H. politely asked. [After the panel said, of course, she revealed more details about her backstage celebration] “The whole locker room was in gorilla, they hoisted me up and bounced me around. We have the video of it somewhere. It was such an amazing moment. My peers, my family; I spend more time with these women than I do with my actual family. They’re like family to me. They all [moves her hands up and down]…crowd-surfed, I don’t know. Sarah Schreiber and Shane [Helms] were the first two people [to congratulate me].”

Panelist Ryan Pappolla then asked Nikki A.S.H. how it felt to have her peers cheer her on and shower her with admiration, both in person and on social media.

“It’s such a fantastic feeling. It shows that I did something right,” Nikki said with a giggle. “You look back on the last 13 years when I first walked into a training school to become a WWE Superstar 13 years ago. Thirteen years of traveling and trying to become the best version of myself I could be. For me, having the respect and the support and the love…don’t set me off because I have my makeup done [she laughed].”

Not only did Nikki A.S.H. secure her fate on Sunday, but so did Big E, when he took home the Men’s MITB contract later on. During her interview, Nikki spilled the tea on how she and Big E met up after their matches, and how they had some photos taken by the photography team. She hopes they’ll share their pictures later this week.

“Actually, I’ve got the scoop,” Nikki said with a major smile on her face. “As soon as I saw Big E grab the contract, my heart was filled. It was amazing. As soon as he got out and celebrated with his New Day teammates, I grabbed him, and we took a couple of photos. So, the WWE photography team has, in their possession, a couple of Mr. and Ms. Money In The Bank photos.”

Going back to The Fan Five segment from earlier, another question asked to Nikki A.S.H was, “If given the chance to main event WrestleMania, who would you like to face?” After taking a moment to collect her thoughts, Nikki had this to say:

“Every hero needs a villain. For me, the biggest villain that I see right now is Charlotte Flair,” Nikki replied. “‘The Queen.’ Multiple-time women’s champion. The way she underestimated me cashing in my Money In The Bank contract on her felt amazing. I feel I haven’t seen the last of Charlotte Flair. I know she will be coming after this championship, and she’ll be coming after me. As a superhero, as Almost A Superhero, I need to face the day and face ‘The Queen,’ the supervillain and prevail.”

You can watch Nikki A.S.H.’s full interview here. If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit WWE’s The Bump with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.