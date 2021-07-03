NJPW has announced the full lineups for night one and two of Summer Struggle in Sapporo on July 10 (5 am ET) and July 11 (1 am ET). Both stream on NJPW World.

The first show features IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion El Desperado defending against Taiji Ishimori. Night two showcases IWGP Tag Team Champions Taichi and Zack Sabre Jr. going against Tetsuya Naito and SANADA.

Below are the full cards:

Night One

* El Desperado (c) vs. Taiji Ishimori (IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship)

* Shingo Takagi, Tetsuya Naito, SANADA, and BUSHI vs. Taichi, Zack Sabre Jr., Yoshinobu Kanemaru, and DOUKI

* Kazuchika Okada and SHO vs. Jeff Cobb and Great-O-Khan

* Hiroshi Tanahashi, Ryusuke Taguchi, and Rocky Romero vs. KENTA, Yujiro Takahashi, and El Phantasmo

* Tomohiro Ishii and YOH vs. EVIL and Dick Togo

* Kota Ibushi and Master Wato vs. Yota Tsuji and Yuya Uemura

Night Two

* Taichi and Zack Sabre Jr. (c) vs. Tetsuya Naito and SANADA (IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Championship)

* Kota Ibushi and Master Wato vs. Shingo Takagi and BUSHI

* Kazuchika Okada and YOH vs. Jeff Cobb and Great-O-Khan

* Hiroshi Tanahashi and Yota Tsuji vs. KENTA and Yujiro Takahashi

* Tomohiro Ishii, Ryusuke Taguchi, and Rocky Romero vs. EVIL, Taiji Ishimori, and El Phantasmo

* SHO and Yuya Uemura vs. El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru

NJPW also added a KOPW 2021 Championship Ranbo to Wrestle Grand Slam in the Tokyo Dome on July 25 (4 am ET). This match is on the pre-show (3 am ET) and it has typically been used as part of Wrestle Kingdom.

Yano is the current champion and will have to defend his title against numerous participants who enter at one-minute intervals. Eliminations occur by pinfall, submission, or being thrown over the top rope.

The only other confirmed matched for Wrestle Grand Slam is IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Shingo Takagi vs. Kota Ibushi.