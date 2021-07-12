NJPW announced the full card for Wrestle Grand Slam in the Tokyo Dome on July 25. The main card will now feature four title matches, including Tetsuya Naito and SANADA defending their newly won IWGP Tag Team Championships against Taichi and Zack Sabre Jr.

El Desperado is also set to defend against Robbie Eagles in a IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship match.

For the KOPW 2021 Title Match, Toru Yano has proposed the fans decide on either blindfolds or handcuffs being legal in the upcoming Ranbo battle royal, which will happen on the pre-show. Voting has previously happened through NJPW’s Twitter accounts.

Below is the full card:

* Shingo Takagi (c) vs. Kota Ibushi (IWGP World Heavyweight Championship)

* Tetsuya Naito and SANADA (c) vs. Taichi and Zack Sabre Jr. (IWGP Tag Team Championship)

* Kazuchika Okada vs. Jeff Cobb

* El Desperado (c) vs. Robbie Eagles (IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship)

* Taiji Ishimori and El Phantasmo (c) vs. Rocky Romero and Ryusuke Taguchi (IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship)

* New Japan Ranbo battle royal for the KOPW 2021 trophy (Pre-Show)

Wrestle Grand Slam streams on NJPW World at 1 am ET.