NJPW has announced that STRONG Openweight Champion Tom Lawlor will defend the title against Satoshi Kojima on July 23.

The match will take place on the 50th episode of NJPW STRONG.

On April 23, 2021, Tom Lawlor became the first-ever NJPW Strong Openweight Champion. Satoshi Kojima will be Lawlor’s third challenger.

Also announced for the July 23 edition of STRONG is the semi-finals of Tag Team Turbulence.

STRONG is available to watch every Friday night on NJPW World and FITE.

