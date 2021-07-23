NJPW Summer Struggle in Osaka night one was Thursday, July 22.

In the main event, Taichi defeated Tetsuya Naito. Below are the results:

* DOUKI, El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru defeated Robbie Eagles, SHO and YOH

* Hiroshi Tanahashi, Tomohiro Ishii and YOSHI-HASHI defeated EVIL, KENTA and Yujiro Takahashi

* Great-O-Khan and Jeff Cobb defeated Hirooki Goto and Kazuchika Okada

* BUSHI and Shingo Takagi defeated Master Wato and Tomoaki Honma

* SANADA vs. Zack Sabre Jr. – Double Pinfall

* Taichi defeated Tetsuya Naito

Below is the card for the second night (July 23) of Summer Struggle in Osaka:

* El Phantasmo, Jado and Taiji Ishimori vs. Hirooki Goto, Rocky Romero and Ryusuke Taguchi

* EVIL, KENTA and Yujiro Takahashi vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi, Tomohiro Ishii and Toru Yano

* Great-O-Khan and Jeff Cobb vs. Kazuchika Okada and YOSHI-HASHI

* BUSHI and Shingo Takagi vs. Kota Ibushi and Master Wato

* SANADA vs. Taichi

* Tetsuya Naito vs. Zack Sabre Jr.