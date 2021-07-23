NJPW Summer Struggle in Osaka night one was Thursday, July 22.
In the main event, Taichi defeated Tetsuya Naito. Below are the results:
* DOUKI, El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru defeated Robbie Eagles, SHO and YOH
* Hiroshi Tanahashi, Tomohiro Ishii and YOSHI-HASHI defeated EVIL, KENTA and Yujiro Takahashi
* Great-O-Khan and Jeff Cobb defeated Hirooki Goto and Kazuchika Okada
* BUSHI and Shingo Takagi defeated Master Wato and Tomoaki Honma
* SANADA vs. Zack Sabre Jr. – Double Pinfall
* Taichi defeated Tetsuya Naito
Below is the card for the second night (July 23) of Summer Struggle in Osaka:
* El Phantasmo, Jado and Taiji Ishimori vs. Hirooki Goto, Rocky Romero and Ryusuke Taguchi
* EVIL, KENTA and Yujiro Takahashi vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi, Tomohiro Ishii and Toru Yano
* Great-O-Khan and Jeff Cobb vs. Kazuchika Okada and YOSHI-HASHI
* BUSHI and Shingo Takagi vs. Kota Ibushi and Master Wato
* SANADA vs. Taichi
* Tetsuya Naito vs. Zack Sabre Jr.
