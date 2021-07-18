Earlier this morning, the NJPW Summer Struggle tour continued in Korakuen Hall.

In the main event, Rocky Romero and El Phantasmo went to a time limit draw. Below are the results:

* KENTA, EVIL, Yujiro Takahashi & Dick Togo defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi, Tomohiro Ishii, Yota Tsuji & Yuya Uemura

* Taichi, Zack Sabre Jr. & Minoru Suzuki defeated Tetsuya Naito, SANADA & BUSHI

* Robbie Eagles, SHO & YOH defeated El Desperado, Yoshinobu Kanemaru & DOUKI

* Ryusuke Taguchi defeated Taiji Ishimori

* Rocky Romero vs. El Phantasmo went to a time limit draw

NJPW’s next event is on Thursday, July 22. Below is the card for NJPW Summer Struggle in Osaka Night One:

* Tetsuya Naito vs. Taichi

* SANADA vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

* Kota Ibushi & Master Wato vs. Shingo Takagi & BUSHI

* Kazuchika Okada & Hirooki Goto vs. Jeff Cobb & Great-O-Khan

* Hiroshi Tanahashi, Tomohiro Ishii & YOSHI-HASHI vs. KENTA, EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi

* Robbie Eagles, SHO & YOH vs. El Desperado, Yoshinobu Kanemaru & DOUKI