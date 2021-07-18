Earlier this morning, the NJPW Summer Struggle tour continued in Korakuen Hall.
In the main event, Rocky Romero and El Phantasmo went to a time limit draw. Below are the results:
* KENTA, EVIL, Yujiro Takahashi & Dick Togo defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi, Tomohiro Ishii, Yota Tsuji & Yuya Uemura
* Taichi, Zack Sabre Jr. & Minoru Suzuki defeated Tetsuya Naito, SANADA & BUSHI
* Robbie Eagles, SHO & YOH defeated El Desperado, Yoshinobu Kanemaru & DOUKI
* Ryusuke Taguchi defeated Taiji Ishimori
* Rocky Romero vs. El Phantasmo went to a time limit draw
NJPW’s next event is on Thursday, July 22. Below is the card for NJPW Summer Struggle in Osaka Night One:
* Tetsuya Naito vs. Taichi
* SANADA vs. Zack Sabre Jr.
* Kota Ibushi & Master Wato vs. Shingo Takagi & BUSHI
* Kazuchika Okada & Hirooki Goto vs. Jeff Cobb & Great-O-Khan
* Hiroshi Tanahashi, Tomohiro Ishii & YOSHI-HASHI vs. KENTA, EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi
* Robbie Eagles, SHO & YOH vs. El Desperado, Yoshinobu Kanemaru & DOUKI
Highlights from ‘SUMMER STRUGGLE Night3” (July 17th)
Watch Now: https://t.co/CcdQ1XrpWA
(English video will follow at a later date)
It’ll be time for a pair of singles main events!
First up, @taguchiryusuke will face @taiji_ishimori!
✅ #njsst #njpwworld #njwgs pic.twitter.com/gpP416pUdG
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) July 17, 2021