NJPW Summer Struggle (Night One) took place earlier today with IWPG Jr. Heavyweight Champion El Desperado retaining his title against Taiji Ishimori in the main event.

After the victory, Robbie Eagles cut a promo (via video) challenging the champion to a match. No official date has been announced, although Desperado said later on in backstage comments that he’d like to do it at NJPW Wrestle Grand Slam on July 25.

Kota Ibushi was held off today’s event due to side effects from a COVID-19 vaccination. He’s scheduled to wrestle on tomorrow’s Summer Struggle (Night Two), but a final decision has not yet been made.

Below are results from today’s show:

* Master Wato defeated Yuya Uemura

* EVIL and Dick Togo defeated Tomohiro Ishii and YOH

* Hiroshi Tanahashi, Ryusuke Taguchi, and Rocky Romero defeated KENTA, Yujiro Takahashi, and El Phantasmo

* Jeff Cobb and Great-O-Khan defeated Kazuchika Okada and SHO

* Shingo Takagi, Tetsuya Naito, SANADA, and BUSHI defeated Taichi, Zack Sabre Jr., Yoshinobu Kanemaru, and DOUKI

* El Desperado (c) defeated Taiji Ishimori (IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship)