NJPW Wrestle Grand Slam starts early Sunday morning at 3 am ET/12 am ET from the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan. Join Wrestling Inc. for complete live coverage of the show!
As of this writing, Kota Ibushi is still set to challenge IWPG World Heavyweight Champion Shingo Takagi in the show’s main event. Ibushi has missed the last couple shows due to aspiration pneumonia. At today’s Summer Struggle in Nagoya event, Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated KENTA and cut a post-match promo where he said with Wrestle Grand Slam’s main event still uncertain, he’s ready to step up, if needed.
Wrestle Grand Slam streams on NJPW World. Below is the full card:
IWGP WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP
Shingo Takagi (c) vs. Kota Ibushi
IWGP TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP
Tetsuya Naito and SANADA (c) vs. Taichi and Zack Sabre Jr.
Kazuchika Okada vs. Jeff Cobb
IWGP JR. HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP
El Desperado (c) vs. Robbie Eagles
IWGP JR. HEAVYWEIGHT TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP
Taiji Ishimori and El Phantasmo (c) vs. Rocky Romero and Ryusuke Taguchi
KOPW 2021 CHAMPIONSHIP (RANBO MATCH – PRE-SHOW)
Toru Yano (c) vs. TBA