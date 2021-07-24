NJPW Wrestle Grand Slam starts early Sunday morning at 3 am ET/12 am ET from the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan. Join Wrestling Inc. for complete live coverage of the show!

As of this writing, Kota Ibushi is still set to challenge IWPG World Heavyweight Champion Shingo Takagi in the show’s main event. Ibushi has missed the last couple shows due to aspiration pneumonia. At today’s Summer Struggle in Nagoya event, Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated KENTA and cut a post-match promo where he said with Wrestle Grand Slam’s main event still uncertain, he’s ready to step up, if needed.

Wrestle Grand Slam streams on NJPW World. Below is the full card:

IWGP WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

Shingo Takagi (c) vs. Kota Ibushi

IWGP TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP

Tetsuya Naito and SANADA (c) vs. Taichi and Zack Sabre Jr.

Kazuchika Okada vs. Jeff Cobb

IWGP JR. HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

El Desperado (c) vs. Robbie Eagles

IWGP JR. HEAVYWEIGHT TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP

Taiji Ishimori and El Phantasmo (c) vs. Rocky Romero and Ryusuke Taguchi

KOPW 2021 CHAMPIONSHIP (RANBO MATCH – PRE-SHOW)

Toru Yano (c) vs. TBA