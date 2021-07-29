AEW announced two new matches for next week’s Dynamite: Homecoming at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida.

The Bunny will face Leyla Hirsch with the winner getting a shot at NWA Women’s World Champion Kamille. Kamille has yet to appear in AEW and no word yet on if that match will happen in AEW or NWA.

Also, after getting blasted by brass knuckles on tonight’s show, Christian Cage looks to get some revenge against The Blade.

Below is the updated lineup:

* Miro (c) vs. Lee Johnson (AEW TNT Championship)

* Malakai Black vs. Cody Rhodes

* The Bunny vs. Leyla Hirsch (Winner gets a shot at the NWA Women’s World Championship)

* Christian Cage with Jungle Boy vs. The Blade with Matt Hardy