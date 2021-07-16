Victoria Beer, the official beer of WWE SummerSlam, announced today that they are magnifying their partnership with WWE and SmackDown Tag Team Champion Rey Mysterio.

The extended partnership will see Victoria Beer collaborate with contemporary artist Dan Life for one-of-a-kind custom jeweled Mysterio x Victoria masks.

The masks are worth $10,000 each, and will be accompanied by 12 limited edition Mysterio x Victoria necklace pendants worth $1,000 each.

Fans in Colorado and Illinois are able to submit their chances to win the ultimate collectable prize package and try out an augmented reality mask at this link.

You may remember how Rey wore a custom co-designed and co-branded Victoria Luchador mask at the WWE Royal Rumble earlier this year. This inspired Victoria, the oldest beer in Mexico, to bring the experience to its loyal fans at home on a local level with this new collaboration. In addition to the prize package and AR mask for fans 21+ in Colorado and Illinois, a virtual Mysterio x Victoria Luchador AR mask will also be featured on Facebook and Instagram.

You can see a few photos of the $10,000 masks and $1,000 pendants below, along with some of the items from the prize pack, plus video of Life. Also below are previous Instagram posts of Rey with a Victoria Beer mask on, the one he wore at the Royal Rumble.