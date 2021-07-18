On Friday’s SmackDown, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and The Usos defeated Edge, Rey Mysterio, and Dominik Mysterio. The show also featured the return of live crowds, which led to Paul Heyman putting out a statement about Reigns.

“Last night was the first time @WWE #SmackDown was presented in front of LIVE audience since the start of the Era of the #TribalChief, and it all re-affirmed where #UniversalHeavyweightChampion @romanreigns stands right now, which is head and shoulders above anyone else,” Heyman wrote. “Above their connection to the crowd. Above anyone else’s ability to raise the temperature in the room that’s already boiling over.

“To be blunt, this is a most pivotal run in the chronicles of World Wrestling Entertainment. #RomanReigns has upped the levels of what an absolute top superstar in #WWE can deliver. And here’s the best part, we’re just getting started! Welcome back to the #WWEUniverse. With Respect, The Island of Relevancy Tourism Board, Witness History Unfold in Front of Your Very Eyes.”

In the comments, MVP took issue with Heyman saying Reigns is “above anyone else’s ability to raise the temperature in the room that’s already boiling over.” MVP noted that he knows someone who is capable of doing the same — WWE Champion Bobby Lashley.

“While I both understand and respect the praise you heap on your associate, I strongly disagree with your assessment,” MVP wrote. “Primarily the ‘anyone else’ part. I know a guy. An ‘All Mighty’ one…”

No word on if this will actually lead to anything on WWE TV, or if MVP was just having some fun on social media. Reigns is scheduled to defend his title tonight against Edge while Lashley is going up against Kofi Kingston.

Money in the Bank begins at 7 pm ET with the Kickoff and the main card at 8 pm ET.