Earlier today, Pete Dunne issued a statement concerning his recent charity auction.

According to Dunne, the winner of the auction has no intention to pay for the ring gear. The gear was what the former NXT UK Champion wore during NXT TakeOver: In Your House (2021).

The eBay user also sent a message to him that said, “fake crap.”

The money from the auction was going to a hospice for children in the West Midlands. The winning bid was $5,000.

Below is Pete Dunne’s full statement: