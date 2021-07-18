Becky Lynch has confirmed that she is at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas for tonight’s WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view.

It was reported earlier in the week that Lynch was scheduled to be backstage for the show, which led to speculation that she may be returning. Lynch took to Instagram this afternoon and teased fans ahead of the first WWE pay-per-view on the road since the return to touring.

“Beautiful day in Fort Worth Texas. I really hope no one gets taken out of this ladder match. #mitb,” she wrote.

Lynch gave birth to her first daughter, with Seth Rollins, back in December. She has been out of action since WrestleMania 36, where she retained the RAW Women’s Title over Shayna Baszler. She then relinquished that title to Asuka a few weeks later, announcing her pregnancy.

Stay tuned for more from tonight’s pay-per-view. You can see Becky’s full post below: