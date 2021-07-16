The first look at the new set for tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX has been revealed.

As seen below, the photo shows a set that resembles the WrestleMania 35 set with one large LED screen.

It was reported earlier that the new set will be very impressive for the fans watching at home, and that the same set, possibly with a minor difference, will be used for both RAW and SmackDown.

WWE Chief Branding Officer Stephanie McMahon recently spoke with Forbes and discussed the technologies that the company will be using moving forward. Stephanie noted that the new WWE sets will utilize more digital and augmented reality integrations. Superstar entrances will be more dynamic and captivating thanks to a higher-resolution set used for the Trons. This will result in more of a theatrical presentation.

The ThunderDome era during the COVID-19 pandemic provided WWE with the chance to experiment with various technologies, including pyrotechnics, lasers, augmented reality and virtual reality. WWE plans to further incorporate those technologies into their production moving forward.

“We’ve learned a lot during this time utilizing these different techniques and we’re really ready to merge the physical and virtual worlds in ways we never have done before,” Stephanie said. “We’re always looking to be slightly ahead of the curve. From a technology standpoint I think that we’re constantly reinventing ourselves. While we were utilizing some of these techniques, I think the key learnings during Covid absolutely sped up the adoption of those technologies in this way.”

Tonight’s live SmackDown from the Toyota Center in Houston will mark WWE’s return to the road. Matches announced include Kevin Owens vs. Big E vs. King Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Seth Rollins, Carmella vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, plus six-man main event action with WWE Hall of Famer Edge and SmackDown Tag Team Champions Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and The Usos.

Stay tuned for more. You can see the leaked set photo below: