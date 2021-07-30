Becky Lynch is once again sporting her classic long orange wavy hair, after switching up to a more natural blonde and brunette mixed hair color during her time away from WWE.

Lynch’s hairstylist took to Instagram on Thursday to share a picture of The Man, along with the following caption:

Shhhheeee’s baaaaccckkkk!! Thank you @bellamihair and @goldwellus for the win today on @beckylynchwwe

Now that Becky has reverted to her signature hairstyle, all signs point to her imminent WWE return.

As reported earlier, Lynch was was seen working out with Indi Hartwell at the WWE Performance Center earlier this month. She also attended the Money in the Bank pay-per-view in Fort Worth, TX.

With SummerSlam less than a month away, it is possible that Lynch returns before the event to set up a match. There is still no word on whether Lynch will return on the RAW or SmackDown brand.

See below for Lynch’s new hairdo: