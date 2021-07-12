This week is a big one for WWE as the company officially returns to the road for touring with fans in attendance at events.

Friday’s SmackDown on FOX will be held at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. WWE will then air Sunday’s Money In the Bank pay-per-view from the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, TX. Next Monday’s RAW will take place at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.

As seen below, WWE production trucks have been spotted in Houston for Friday’s SmackDown:

The #WWE trucks in Houston getting ready for #Smackdown on Friday. That's the first WWE show back on the road again. Thanks to my buddy @jeremybarcel0 for the photo from last night. pic.twitter.com/cBVdUvvfgl — John Canton (@johnreport) July 12, 2021

Stay tuned for more on the return to touring for WWE. WWE has confirmed that more tour stops will be announced in the coming weeks, but below is the current schedule of dates:

* Friday, July 16: SmackDown from the Toyota Center in Houston, TX

* Sunday, July 18: Money In the Bank from the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, TX

* Monday, July 19: RAW from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX

* Friday, July 23: SmackDown from the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, OH

* Saturday, July 24: Supershow from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA

* Sunday, July 25: Supershow from the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, KY

* Monday, July 26: RAW from the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO

* Friday, July 30: SmackDown from the Target Center in Minneapolis, MN

* Saturday, July 31: Supershow from the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, WI

* Sunday, August 1: Supershow from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI

* Monday, August 2: RAW from the Allstate Arena in Chicago, IL

* Friday, August 6: SmackDown from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL

* Saturday, August 7: Supershow from the Hertz Arena in Fort Myers, FL

* Sunday, August 8: Supershow from the Stephen O’Connell Center in Gainesville, FL

* Monday, August 9: RAW from the Amway Center in Orlando, FL

* Friday, August 13: SmackDown from the BOK Center in Tulsa, OK

* Saturday, August 14: Supershow from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC

* Sunday, August 15: Supershow from the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, SC

* Monday, August 16: RAW from the AT&T Center in San Antonio, TX

* Friday, August 20: SmackDown from the Phoenix Suns Arena in Phoenix, AZ

* Saturday, August 21: SummerSlam from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV

* Sunday, August 22: Supershow from the Ball Arena in Denver, CO

* Monday, August 23: RAW from the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, CA

* Friday, August 27: SmackDown from the Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, AR

* Monday, August 30: RAW from the Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, OK (WWE Draft Night 1)

* Friday, September 3: SmackDown from the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, FL (WWE Draft Night 2)

* Monday, September 6: RAW from the American Airlines Arena in Miami, FL

* Friday, September 10: SmackDown from Madison Square Garden in New York City, NY

* Saturday, September 11: Supershow from the Capital One Arena in Washington DC

* Sunday, September 12: Supershow from the Times Union Center in Albany, NY

* Monday, September 13: RAW from the TD Garden in Boston, MA

* Friday, September 17: SmackDown from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA

* Saturday, September 18: WWE Live from the North Charleston Coliseum in North Charleston, SC

* Sunday, September 19: WWE Live from the James Brown Arena in Augusta, GA

* Monday, September 20: RAW from the PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC

* Friday, September 24: SmackDown from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA

* Saturday, September 25: Supershow from the Giant Center in Hershey, PA

* Sunday, September 26: Extreme Rules from the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH

* Monday, September 27: RAW from the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, OH