The first photos of the set for tonight’s Road Rager edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT have been revealed.

AEW is returning to the road with fans in attendance for tonight’s live show from the James L. Knight Center in Miami, Florida. Tonight’s Dynamite will feature the in-ring debut of Andrade El Idolo as he faces Matt Sydal. There will also be a South Beach Strap Match between Cody Rhodes and QT Marshall. The show will be headlined by AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks defending against Eddie Kingston and Penta El Zero Miedo in a Street Fight.

Colt Cabana tweeted one of the set photos, “New set. New town. Same great crew @aew is live tonite for #aewdynamite 8pm et/ 7pm ct”

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s Road Rager show and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the line-up for tonight, along with sneak peek photos of the set:

Here’s #AEW first set on the road in over a year. Thanks to @Fray8 pic.twitter.com/5XmO1UiJJP — R. Agosto (Elite SuperFan) (@AgostoAllElite) July 7, 2021

8pm et/ 7pm ct pic.twitter.com/A2De3Iaq5C — Colt Cabana (@ColtCabana) July 7, 2021

* Jim Ross hosts sitdown interview with Darby Allin and Ethan Page

* Orange Cassidy and Kris Statlander vs. The Blade and The Bunny

* Jake Hager, Santana and Ortiz vs. FTR and Wardlow

* Andrade El Idolo vs. Matt Sydal

* Cody Rhodes vs. QT Marshall in a South Beach Strap Match

* Face-to-Face Standoff between Chris Jericho and MJF. MJF will announce stipulations that Jericho has to get through to have a match with MJF. If they wrestle and Jericho loses, he has to leave MJF alone for good

* Street Fight: Eddie Kingston and Penta El Zero Miedo vs. AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks