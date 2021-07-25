Former WWE star Braun Strowman attended a bare knuckle boxing event on Friday in Tampa, Florida. The promotion, Bare Knuckle FC, tweeted out a photo of Strowman and teased “Next BKFC signee?”

Strowman commented in his photo, “to say these fight were entertaining was an understatement!” He also thanked Dana Brooke and her fiance, boxer Ulysses Diaz for getting him seats to the show.

Strowman was released by WWE back on June 2 and is currently under a 90-day non-compete clause, making him a free agent on Tuesday, August 31. A new report this week said WWE has interest in bringing Strowman back, but no word on if the feeling is mutual.

WWE also released some new Strowman merchandise on the official WWE Shop, earlier this week.