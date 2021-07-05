On Sunday, a fan tweeted photos from an old WWE House Show in Fresno, CA, where CM Punk came out with a cape and walked around like Dracula.

Punk noticed the tweet and pointed to how Big E and AJ Lee tried to control their laughter upon looking at him impersonating Dracula.

Check @WWEBigE and @TheAJMendez doing everything they can not to laugh.

The WWE House Show in question was held on Jan. 20, 2013 at the Save Mart Center in Fresno. The main event of the card featured John Cena & Ryback vs. CM Punk & Dolph Ziggler (w/ AJ Lee & Big E).

The match took place during the final stages of Punk’s historic 434-day reign as WWE Champion. Punk lost his title to The Rock a week later at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

WWE SmackDown Superstar Cesaro reacted to Punk’s tweet as well.

See below for the tweets: