The Hardy Family has welcomed a new addition.

Matt Hardy and Reby Hardy welcomed their 4th child this past weekend as Reby gave birth on Sunday, July 11 to their first daughter, Ever “Eevee” Moore Hardy.

The couple told Us Weekly that Eevee was born at home, during an outdoor birth in a rainstorm, surrounded by a team of professional midwives and doulas. She arrived at 5:18pm on July 11, weighing 6 pounds and 8 ounces.

Matt and Reby already have three sons – Maxel, age 6; Wolfgang, age 4; Bartholomew, age 19 months. They have been married since October 2013.

Matt is scheduled to face Christian Cage on Wednesday’s Fyter Fest Night One edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT.

Courtesy of Us Weekly and raleighbirthphotography.com, below are a few photos from the baby’s arrival and the family: