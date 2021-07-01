WWE NXT UK Superstar Kay Lee Ray has tied the knot with indie wrestler Stevie Boy Xavier.

Ray took to Twitter this morning to announce that she and Xavier are now married. She posted the following photos and wrote, “Forever [heart emoji]”

Ray and Xavier have been together since 2007. They have worked the UK indie scene together, as a tag team called Filthy Generation, and challenged for the ICW Tag Team Titles on multiple occasions.

Ray recently dropped the NXT UK Women’s Title to Meiko Satomura after a historic 649-day reign. Xavier is a former two-time ICW World Heavyweight Champion, and a former two-time ICW Tag Team Champion, and a one-time ICW Zero-G Champion, making him the second ICW Triple Crown Champion.

