Finn Balor is now rumored for a main roster return on tonight’s WWE SmackDown from Houston, Texas.

It was teased this afternoon by @Wrestlevotes that tonight’s SmackDown on FOX “will be #2Sweet & #4Everyone [shushing face emoji] [X emoji x 3]”

This appears to be a reference to Balor.

Balor has been away from the main roster since his SummerSlam 2019 loss to “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt, when he was a member of the blue brand roster. He has worked the WWE NXT brand since October 2019, but has not been seen since dropping the NXT Title to Karrion Kross on the May 25 show.

It’s been reported that WWE has several surprises planned for this weekend as they return to touring. You can click here for a possible major return spoiler for Sunday’s Money In the Bank pay-per-view.

Stay tuned for more and be sure to join us at 8pm ET for live SmackDown coverage. Below is the current line-up for tonight’s Money In the Bank go-home show:

* Big E vs. Kevin Owens vs. King Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Seth Rollins in a Fatal 4 Way match with Money In the Bank participants

* SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair defends against Carmella

* WWE Hall of Famer Edge and SmackDown Tag Team Champions Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio vs. The Usos and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

* The go-home build for Money In the Bank