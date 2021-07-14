A possible trade may have went down between the WWE NXT and WWE RAW brands last night.

As noted, Mandy Rose made her return to NXT last night and appeared during two segments. Aliyah later teamed with Jessi Kamea for a loss to Kayden Carter and Kacy Catanzaro. After the match, Aliyah snapped and attacked Robert Stone, blaming him for their losses. It was then indicated that Franky Monet is now in charge of The Robert Stone Brand, which Rose also later commented on during a backstage segment.

In an update, @Wrestlevotes noted this morning that a source has indicated there may have been a trade between brands last night, with RAW trading Rose to NXT for Aliyah.

As of this writing, Rose is still listed as a member of the RAW roster while Aliyah is still a member of the official NXT roster. The trade has not been confirmed as of this writing, but we will keep you updated.

Stay tuned for more on the potential trade between NXT and RAW.