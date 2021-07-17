PROGRESS Wrestling’s “Chapter 115: For The Hearts That Never Play A Tune” was today, Saturday, July 17, 2021.

During the main event, Kanji successfully defended the PROGRESS Women’s Title against Laura Di Matteo and Gisele Shaw.

Cara Noir also successfully defended the PROGRESS World Title against Jody Fleisch.

“Chapter 115: For The Hearts That Never Played A Tune” was available to stream on Peacock in the U.S. and the WWE Network everywhere else. Below are the results:

* Taonga (with Mercedez Blaze) defeated Alexxis Falcon

* Malik defeated Ethan Allen

* The Sunshine Machine defeated Greedy Souls

* Mercedez Blaze (with Taonga) defeated Roxxy Hellz Belle

* Warren Banks defeated Chris Ridgeway (No Rope Break Rules Match)

* Charlie Sterling defeated Nick Riley (PROGRESS World Championship #1 Contenders Match)

* Lykos Gym (c) defeated Big Money Gun Dogs (PROGRESS Tag Team Championship Dog House Rules Match)

Cara Noir (c) defeated Jody Fleisch (PROGRESS World Championship Match)

Kanji (c) defeated Laura Di Matteo & Gisele Shaw (PROGRESS Women’s Championship Match)

Mercedez isn’t just going to let Roxxy show up in her house@roxxywrestler vs @Mercedez_Blaze Chapter 115 – Available NOW on: – @peacockTV

– @WWENetwork

– demandPROGRESS pic.twitter.com/wjOh2bU6Sc — PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) July 17, 2021

Let’s be fair, you’d be paying way more than $9.99 for this sort of thing on a different site@BenchmarkBigJoe/@imsomunny vs @KidLykos/@KidLykosII Chapter 115 – Available NOW on: – @peacockTV

– @WWENetwork

– demandPROGRESS POSTING THIS AGAIN BECAUSE IT WAS THAT FUNNY pic.twitter.com/vFpPZPhT0C — PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) July 17, 2021