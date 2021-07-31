PROGRESS Wrestling’s “Chapter 116: Hail The Eyeball Kid ” was today, Saturday, July 31, 2021.
In the main event, Cara Noir successfully defended the PROGRESS World Championship against Charlie Sterling.
The event is available to watch on Peacock in the U.S. and the WWE Network everywhere else. Below are the results:
* Warren Banks defeated Ethan Allen
* Nick Riley defeated Kid Lykos II
* Elijah defeated Chris Ridgeway
* Mercedez Blade & Taonga defeated Roxxy Hellz Belle & Alexxis Falcon
* Malik defeated Luke Jacobs
* Laura di Matteo defeated Gisele Shaw
* Cara Noir (c) defeated Charlie Sterling (PROGRESS World Championship Match)
