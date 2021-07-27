Randy Orton is advertised to return to WWE action this coming weekend.

Orton has not appeared on RAW since the June 21 show, when he lost a singles match to John Morrison. It was announced the following week, by Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville, that Orton was unable to compete in the Second Chance Money In the Bank Qualifier due to “circumstances out of their control,” but no reason was given. It was then revealed this past week that Orton has been on WWE’s disabled/inactive list while away from TV, but there’s no word on why.

In an update, Orton is advertised for Saturday’s non-televised WWE Supershow live event at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, and Sunday’s Supershow live event at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

Orton is also scheduled for next Monday’s RAW from the Allstate Arena near Chicago. Local advertising has Orton teaming with Riddle and Drew McIntyre against WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and RAW Tag Team Champions AJ Styles and Omos, which is likely the dark main event.

It should be noted that Orton was also advertised locally, and on the WWE website events calendar, to appear at last night’s RAW in Kansas City, but he was not there.

Orton is also advertised for more upcoming dates past next week, including the August 7 Supershow at the Hertz Arena in Fort Myers, the August 9 RAW at the Amway Center in Orlando, the August 15 Supershow at the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, and the August 16 RAW from the AT&T Center in San Antonio, which is the SummerSlam go-home show for the red brand. WWE also has The Viper listed for post-SummerSlam RAW tapings and Supershow live events.

WWE reportedly has had creative plans in place for Orton and Riddle through SummerSlam, but the unforeseen circumstances of his absence required an audible to be called, and now it was reported that Riddle is apparently headed in another direction, unless plans change and Orton returns on Monday’s RAW to continue that storyline. Last week’s report noted that WWE officials hoped Orton will be back in time for Monday’s RAW near Chicago.

There is also no word on what WWE had planned for the R-K-Bro tag team, but Riddle continues to mention Orton on WWE TV, and on social media. At one point Orton and Riddle vs. Styles and Omos, for the titles, was expected to take place, and that could end up taking place at SummerSlam on August 21 in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium.

Stay tuned for more on Orton’s WWE status and return.