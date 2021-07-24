On this week’s WWE SmackDown, Paul Heyman hilariously mocked John Cena’s theme song.

The segment received a lot of props on social media from both wrestlers and fans.

The likes of WWE Producer “The Hurricane” Shane Helms, Eva Marie, Damian Priest, Velvet Sky and others praised Heyman’s promo.

Heyman came out to the stage to address Cena, who asked Reigns to confront him during the opening segment of SmackDown. After assuring Cena that Reigns would answer his SummerSlam challenge before the end of the night, Heyman sang his version of Cena’s theme song before walking away.

As noted before, Reigns turned down Cena and accepted Finn Balor’s challenge instead.

The reactions to Heyman’s promo can be seen below:

Lmaooooo I like Cena, but this is hilarious. 🤣🤣🤣 @HeymanHustle https://t.co/EOhR4lRBoI — Velvet Sky (@VelVelHoller) July 24, 2021

so good! — Damian Priest 🏹 (@ArcherOfInfamy) July 24, 2021

Paul Heyman is a national treasure 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/7b3icYDJnw — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) July 24, 2021

The @HeymanHustle went legend promo tonight. — Richard Deitsch (@richarddeitsch) July 24, 2021

Me for the past week pic.twitter.com/YTFc5c9rbI — Kazeem Famuyide 🍎 (@Kazeem) July 24, 2021