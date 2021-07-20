As noted, Reginald was crowned the new WWE 24/7 Champion on this week’s WWE RAW.

Prior to his win, Reginald was confronted by Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax in the ring for costing the duo a non-title match against WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Tamina Snuka and Natalya. An irate Jax dropped Reginald with a headbutt and walked out of the ring.

As Reginald sat up and recovered, several Superstars chased Akira Tozawa to the ring. Reginald seized his moment by attacking the former 24/7 Champion from behind to capture his first title in the WWE.

Reginald appeared on RAW Talk to comment on his victory.

“I feel incredible,” Reginald said. “Just think it, this is the first time ever that I’m performing in front of the WWE Universe and I won a championship.”

During his interview with Kevin Patrick, Reginald kept looking over his shoulder to try and fend off Tozawa, R-Truth and others.

“I have no option but to be alert all the time now. This title brings both responsibility and anxiety, but I’ll be alright. I’m ready for this.”