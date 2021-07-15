Released WWE Superstar Buddy Murphy has changed the profile pictures on all his social media handles to “8/31/21” – the expiration date of his 90-day non-compete clause with WWE.

Murphy, released by WWE on June 2, will be eligible to sign with a new promotion on Tuesday, August 31.

During his recent appearance on Insight With Chris Van Vliet, Murphy discussed why it was important for him to use social media to market himself during the 90-day period.

“The 90 days is to kill all buzz and all hype,” Murphy said. “It’s so you don’t have any momentum when you go somewhere else. I’m not going to blow my load in the first week. I have to expand it over the 3 months. That’s why I drop the progress photo. Then I will drop something else. I feel like they hoard a lot of talent, and now they are saturating the talent. It is a business move I believe they are making. If you send out 3 guys, they can do what they want. If you send out 40 guys, the work gets cut. But wrestling can boom again. Now the pandemic is ending, more talent can go to the indies, and the fans can see it all.”

As noted, Murphy’s first post-WWE match will be against AEW star Brian Cage on Sept. 18 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia for the Battleground Championship Wrestling promotion. It is possible that Murphy appears for another major promotion like AEW or Impact Wrestling before his match with Cage.

See below for Murphy’s new profile pic: