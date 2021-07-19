The new location for the September 17 edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX has been revealed.

As noted last week, the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA announced that SmackDown for that venue was cancelled. No official reason was given, but refunds are being offered at the point of purchase.

In an update, the September 17 SmackDown will now take place from Knoxville, TN, according to PWInsider. No venue was named, but WWE will likely run the Thompson-Boiling Arena on the campus of the University of Tennessee.

It was reported by F4Wonline.com that only around 1,700 tickets had been sold as of last week, which was the motivation behind the cancellation. The arena was still selling tickets to the show up until the morning of the announcement. WWE officials noted to F4W that it just made sense to swap some dates.

WWE still has not confirmed the new venue for the September 17 SmackDown. The September 27 date has been removed from the WWE website altogether, but that will likely be updated soon.

The non-televised WWE Supershow live event scheduled for Sunday, August 8 from the Exactech Arena at the O’Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida has also been cancelled, as noted here. There is no word yet on the new date or venue for this show.

Stay tuned for more.