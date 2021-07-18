WWE RAW Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley spoke with Graham GSM Matthews of Bleacher Report before her match against Charlotte at tonight’s WWE Money in the Bank PPV.

Making her RAW debut back in March, Ripley spoke about how much different the main roster is compared to being in NXT.

“[The main roster is] completely different,” Ripley said. “I didn’t think it’d be so different. I’m still trying to find my footing. It’s nearly there, it’s nearly there. It’s so unpredictable, and that’s something I’m not used to just yet. It’s also got a different stress level to it because there are more eyes on it.

“Before, I didn’t realize how many people watched RAW and SmackDown and how many people watched NXT. Now I’m getting the picture of how many more people are tuning in to RAW and SmackDown that puts a lot more stress and pressure on myself to perform and do fantastic, especially being a perfectionist as I am.”

Since making the move to RAW and winning the title, Ripley was asked if Vince McMahon has given her any feedback on her performances over the past few months.

“He’s sort of been pretty happy with what I’ve been doing,” Ripley stated. “He likes my aggression, which is something that comes to me pretty easily which I’m sort of thankful for. But one thing he says is to try to smile more, which is something I’m still trying to learn.”

Tonight’s PPV begins with the Kickoff at 7 pm ET and the main card at 8 pm ET.