Soon after Seth Rollins qualified for the Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match on tonight’s episode of SmackDown, WWE RAW Superstar Riddle reacted with a “Hey bro” tweet.

As reported earlier, Riddle addressed his legitimate heat with Rollins in a recent interview, revealing that the tension between the two wrestlers dates back to 2019 when his wife Lisa body-shamed some of the female WWE Superstars in a now-deleted Instagram post.

“I’ll be honest, I’ve met Seth multiple times and he’s met me and I don’t think we’ll ever be best friends [laughs],” Riddle said. “I don’t think we like one another, we’re just two different people. [Although] we both love wrestling. I know my significant other said something about Becky that they didn’t like and I also did not like or agree with. Seth didn’t like me after that and I don’t think Becky liked me or my wife either, which is understandable. It is what it is.”

Riddle and Rollins will be joined by King Shinsuke Nakamura, Big E, Kevin Owens, Ricochet, John Morrison and Drew McIntyre in next Sunday’s Men’s MITB match. You can click here for the updated PPV card.

The two men will be sharing the ring for the first time since the 2021 Royal Rumble where Rollins eliminated Riddle after a Curb Stomp.

