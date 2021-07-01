On today’s episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily, Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman sat down with WWE veteran and SWE Fury TV Champion Rodney Mack. In a video that has gone viral a fan at a recent SWE show tried to punch Charlie Haas.

Mack knocked out that fan, and he revealed on the podcast what was going through his mind during that moment.

“We were just doing our thing out there. It was just instinct,” Mack described. “I just saw something out of my peripheral vision, and I just saw Charlie and then it was just instinct. I just reacted. I have [gotten physical with a fan] quite a few times. I would guess maybe three or four different times.”

Mack has held the TV Title for over 200 days. He revealed how he got involved with SWE Fury.

“James Beard was the guy that originally contacted me, but I’ve also known Tom, through Rod Price since I actually got into the business at my first trip to Texas,” Mack said. “I met Tom and had worked with Tom Lance previously before, but James Beard reached out to me, contacted Jazz and myself and told us that he was doing the deal with Tom.

“Every time James does something, he always involves Jazz and myself. We jumped right on it, and the rest has been history. It’s grown tremendously. I remember the first show I was with him in Canton, I think there was only maybe 40 people. Of course, there was only room for that many, and here it is now.”

Texas has relaxed it’s COVID restrictions, and wrestling promotions have been allowed to welcome more fans in. Mack described what it’s like to for him to wrestle in front of fans again.

“It’s a blessing. For me, it’s a dream come true because right now, I feel like I finally got my break,” Mack expressed. “Myself and Charlie, we finally feel that now is the time after all this time. Now is our time to shine. It was great being able to do what we do in front of the people. There’s no other feeling. Honestly, I feel like I’m 15 years younger. I feel fresh. I’ve been working out two – three times a day. Mentally, physically, I feel great.”

Rodney Mack is the current SWE Television Champion.

