ROH Best in the World takes place tonight at the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore, Maryland. Wrestling Inc. will have complete live coverage, beginning at 7 pm ET with the Hour One pre-show (free on multiple platforms).

The main card begins at 8 pm ET and airs on FITE, ROH HonorClub, and traditional PPV.

Below is the final card:

ROH World Championship

Rush (c) vs. Bandido

ROH World TV Championship

Tony Deppen (c) vs. Dragon Lee

ROH Pure Championship

Jonathan Gresham (c) vs. Mike Bennett

ROH World Tag Team Championship (Fight Without Honor Match)

Rhett Titus and Tracy Williams (c) vs. Chris Dickinson and Homicide

ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship

Shane Taylor Promotions (Kaun, Moses, and Shane Taylor) (c) vs. Dalton Castle, Dak Draper, and Eli Isom

Last Man Standing Match

Josh Woods vs. Silas Young

EC3 vs. Flip Gordon

Jay Lethal vs. Brody King

The Briscoes vs. PJ Black and Brian Johnson

Matt Taven hosts special edition of “Trending with Taven”

Hour One

PCO and Danhausen vs. The Bouncers (Brawler Milonas and Beer City Bruiser)

Rey Horus vs. Demonic Flamita