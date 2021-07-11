ROH Best in the World takes place tonight at the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore, Maryland. Wrestling Inc. will have complete live coverage, beginning at 7 pm ET with the Hour One pre-show (free on multiple platforms).
The main card begins at 8 pm ET and airs on FITE, ROH HonorClub, and traditional PPV.
Below is the final card:
ROH World Championship
Rush (c) vs. Bandido
ROH World TV Championship
Tony Deppen (c) vs. Dragon Lee
ROH Pure Championship
Jonathan Gresham (c) vs. Mike Bennett
ROH World Tag Team Championship (Fight Without Honor Match)
Rhett Titus and Tracy Williams (c) vs. Chris Dickinson and Homicide
ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship
Shane Taylor Promotions (Kaun, Moses, and Shane Taylor) (c) vs. Dalton Castle, Dak Draper, and Eli Isom
Last Man Standing Match
Josh Woods vs. Silas Young
EC3 vs. Flip Gordon
Jay Lethal vs. Brody King
The Briscoes vs. PJ Black and Brian Johnson
Matt Taven hosts special edition of “Trending with Taven”
Hour One
PCO and Danhausen vs. The Bouncers (Brawler Milonas and Beer City Bruiser)
Hour One
Rey Horus vs. Demonic Flamita