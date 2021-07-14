Quinn McKay checks in backstage after the usual ROH signature video package. McKay talks about tonight’s matches.

Joe Keys and Dante Caballero make their entrance. The Briscoes (Mark & Jay) make their entrance.

The Briscoes (Mark & Jay) vs. Dante Caballero & Joe Keys

Keys goes for a headlock on Mark. Mark ducks it and locks in a waist-lock on Keys. Mark takes Keys to the mat with a drop toe-hold. Mark eventually connects with a kick to Keys. Mark hits Caballero with a running forearm in the corner. Mark hits a Reverse STO on Caballero. Mark dropkicks Keys through the ropes at ringside. Jay connects with a kick to Caballero at ringside. Mark ascends the turnbuckles. Mark connects with a chop to Keys from off the turnbuckles. Jay splashes Keys in the corner. Mark Powerbombs Keys as Kay hits a neck-breaker on him. Mark pins Keys for a two count. Jay clotheslines Keys. Mark clotheslines Caballero. Jay hits a neck-breaker on Keys. Mark hits his Froggy-bow finisher from off the top turnbuckle on Keys. Mark pins Keys for the three count.

Winners: The Briscoes (Mark & Jay)

PJ Black and Flip Gordon make their entrances. Brian Johnson has joined Ian Riccaboni and Caprice Coleman on commentary for this match.

PJ Black vs. Flip Gordon

They lock up. Gordon rolls Black up for a one count. Black eventually hits a Spanish Fly from off the second rope on Gordon. Black pins Gordon for a two count. Black hits a Modified Slam on Gordon. Black pins Gordon for another two count. Black and Gordon exchange forearms. Gordon ducks a clothesline attempt by Black. Gordon Powerbombs Black. Gordon pins Black for a two count. Gordon poked the eyes of Black. Gordon hits a neck-breaker on Black. Gordon locks in an STF on Black. Black taps out.

Winner: Flip Gordon

The referee raises Gordon’s hand. Gordon re-locks the STF in on Black. Brian Johnson runs into the ring and chases Gordon out.

LFI’s Kenny King & Dragon Lee make their entrance. The Foundation’s Jay Lethal & ROH Pure Champion Jonathan Gresham make their entrance. VLNCE UNLTD’s Brody King & ROH Television Champion Tony Deppen make their entrance. Deppen stairs down Lee. Lee gets out of the ring. Lee sits down at the commentary table.

LFI (Kenny King & Dragon Lee) vs. VLNCE UNLTD (Brody King & Tony Deppen) vs. The Foundation (Jay Lethal & Jonathan Gresham)

Gresham locks in a wrist-lock on Deppen. Deppen takes Gresham to the mat with a single leg takedown. Kenny eventually hits a spine-buster on Gresham. Kenny hits a Tigerbomb on Gresham. Deppen breaks a pinfall attempt by Kenny on Gresham. Kenny sends Deppen out of the ring. Lee sends Gresham into a clothesline from Kenny. Brody breaks a pinfall attempt by Kenny on Gresham. Brody sets Lethal on the top turnbuckle. Gresham strikes the back of Brody. Gresham Powerbombs Brody. Lethal launches Gresham into a Cutter on Lee. Deppen connects with a knee to Lethal. Deppen hits a Shining Wizard on Gresham. Kenny kicks Deppen in the face. Kenny pins Gresham to win the match.

Winners: LFI (Kenny King & Dragon Lee)

Best In The World is hyped as the show comes to a close.