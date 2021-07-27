A video package is shown highlighting Mandy Leon defeating Quinn McKay last week after the usual ROH signature video package.

Brian Zane is backstage with The Allure’s Mandy Leon & Angelina Love. Leon and Love briefly talk about McKay being done before Quinn McKay checks in backstage. McKay talks about tonight’s matches.

Flip Gordon and World Famous CB make their entrances.

Flip Gordon vs. World Famous CB

They lock up. Gordon backs CB to the corner. CB eventually locks in an wrist-lock on Gordon. CB hits a modified arm-drag on Gordon while maintaining the wrist-lock. Gordon gets CB into a Fireman’s Carry position. Gordon drives CB into the corner. Gordon hits his Kinder Surprise Kick on CB. Gordon takes CB to the mat. Gordon locks an STF on CB. CB taps out.

Winner: Flip Gordon

Beer City Bruiser, Brian Milonas and Ken Dixon disrupt the commentary team of Caprice Coleman and Ian Riccaboni. Bruiser takes Riccaboni’s headset. Bruiser tells them that they are done talking about factions. Bruiser tells them that what they should be talking about is The Bouncers & Ken Dixon. Bruiser says they are putting the roster on notice and they will be wing the Six-Man Tag Team titles.

Danhausen has joined Ian Riccaboni and Caprice Coleman on commentary. Sledge and PCO make their entrances.

Sledge vs. PCO

Sledge pushes PCO. PCO pushes Sledge. Sledge goes for a clothesline. PCO reverses it into a double leg takedown to take Sledge to the mat. The fight eventually spills out of the ring. PCO hits a Senton from off the top turnbuckle onto Sledge on the apron. PCO drives Sledge into the ring apron. Sledge connects with a boot to PCO, sending him over the ringside barrier. Sledge pushes the referee. The referee calls for the bell.

Winner: PCO Via Disqualification

PCO and Sledge continue to brawl at ringside until they are separated by security heading into a commercial break.

Dak Draper, Eli Isom and Dalton Castle (with The Boys) make their entrances.

Dalton Castle vs. Eli Isom vs. Dak Draper

Castle strikes Draper after his shirt is ripped off by The Boys. Isom ducks a clothesline attempt by Castle. Isom chops Castle several times. Draper punches Isom in the face. Draper connects with a back elbow to the face of Castle. Draper clotheslines Castle out of the ring. Isom takes Draper to the mat with a dropkick. Castle eventually throws a chair at Isom at ringside. Castle rolls Isom into the ring. Castle instructs Draper that this is their moment. Draper hits his Magnum KO finisher on Isom. Draper pins Isom for the three count as The Boys count along from the apron.

Winner: Dak Draper

Dak Draper teases giving Eli Isom a participation ribbon before instead shaping his hand.

The ROH Women’s Championship Tournament is hyped as the show comes to a close.