Quinn McKay checks in backstage after the usual ROH signature video package. McKay talks about tonight’s match between Mark & Jay Briscoe.

A video package is shown on Jonathan Gresham and Fred Yehi.

Ian Riccaboni and Quinn McKay check in backstage.

Fred Yehi makes his entrance. Mike Bennett has joined Caprice Coleman and Ian Riccaboni on commentary. ROH Pure Champion Jonathan Gresham makes his entrance. This match will have a 60-Minute time limit.

ROH Pure Championship Match:

Jonathan Gresham (c) vs. Fred Yehi

After a brief back and forth, Yehi takes Gresham to the mat with a single leg takedown. Gresham eventually backs Yehi to the corner. Yehi takes Gresham to the mat with another single leg takedown. Yehi hits an arm-drag on Gresham. Gresham traps Yehi in a head-scissors and pins him for a two count. Gresham hits an arm-drag on Yehi. Gresham hits a modified backslide on Yehi to pin him for the three count.

Winner: Jonathan Gresham

A video package is shown on Mark and Jay Briscoe’s feud.

Mark and Jay Briscoe are shown getting into a ring in a barn with their father. Mark and Jay’s father tells them to keep it clean and fight like men.

Fight On The Farm:

Jay Briscoe vs. Mark Briscoe

Jay pushes Mark. Mark slaps Jay. Mark ducks a clothesline attempt by Jay. Mark punches Jay before stomping him several times in the corner. The fight eventually spills out of the barn. Mark hits Jay with a Sandy Fork sign. Mark chokes Jay with a rope. Mark pulls a table out from the back of a truck. Mark sets the table up. Mark hits Jay with the Sandy Fork sign again. Mark strikes Jay before setting him on the table. Mark climbs a tree to get up onto some metal roofing. Mark hits a splash from off the top of the metal roofing onto Jay through the table as we head into a commercial break.

Mark and Jay’s father helps them back to the ring in the barn. Mark and Jay exchange strikes. Mark kicks Jay in the face. Mark and Jay continue to exchange strikes. Mark and Jay’s father continually asks if they are good yet. Kay says that he’s good before punching Mark in the face. Mark clotheslines Jay. The Briscoes say they are good. Mark and Jay’s father tells them that it’s back to business, but first they should clean this sh*t up.

They hype next week’s show as this one comes to a close.