Bandido’s first ROH World Title defense has been announced for Glory By Honor XVIII Night 1.

Ring of Honor has announced that Flip Gordon will challenge Bandido for the title during Night 1 of Glory By Honor.

The storyline behind the match is that Gordon has two wins over Bandido – the main event of War of the Worlds 2019, and the empty arena match filmed in Las Vegas in March 2020.

Bandido just won the ROH World Title by defeating Rush at the Best In the World pay-per-view on July 11.

ROH Glory By Honor XVIII Night 1 and Night 2 will air on Friday, August 20 and Saturday, August 21 from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. The events will air live on HonorClub. Below are the updated cards:

NIGHT ONE

ROH World Title Match

Flip Gordon vs. Bandido (c)

NIGHT TWO

Steel Cage Match

Matt Taven vs. Vincent

Taven’s future ROH World Title shot will be on the line.

MexiSquad (ROH World Champion Bandido and Rey Horus) vs. La Facción Ingobernable (ROH World Television Champion Dragon Lee and Rush)