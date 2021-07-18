WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will defend his title against Edge at tonight’s Money in the Bank PPV. This is the first-ever singles match between the two Superstars.

On this past Friday’s SmackDown, Reigns and The Usos defeated Edge, Rey Mysterio, and Dominik Mysterio in six-man tag action. Going back to WrestleMania 37 in April, Reigns pinned both Edge and Daniel Bryan at the same time in a Triple Threat Match to retain his championship.

“No amount of ‘fight’ will prepare you,” Reigns wrote earlier today. “No amount of ‘hope’ will deliver a win. You will be beaten. You will be pinned. You will acknowledge me. And they will celebrate me. TONIGHT and FOREVER. #MITB #AndStill #ReignsvsEdge”

Edge is focused on obtaining his twelfth World Title, previously winning the WWE Championship four times and the World Heavyweight Championship seven times.

“Today at #MITB I go for the dirty dozen. Let’s go,” Edge wrote.

Tonight’s WWE Money in the Bank gets going at 7 pm ET with the Kickoff and the main card at 8 pm ET on Peacock/WWE Network.

No amount of “fight” will prepare you.

No amount of “hope” will deliver a win. You will be beaten.

You will be pinned.

You will acknowledge me. And they will celebrate me. TONIGHT and FOREVER. #MITB#AndStill #ReignsvsEdge pic.twitter.com/VpFydRhLuS — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) July 18, 2021