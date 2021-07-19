WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns took to Twitter overnight and issued a statement on his Money In the Bank win.

The main event of last night’s pay-per-view saw Reigns retain over WWE Hall of Famer Edge. In a match that saw interference from new SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos, The Mysterios and finally Seth Rollins, Reigns finished Edge off with a Spear.

“The only two constants in the @WWE Universe. They all come back. They all acknowledge me. Nothing’s different. #AndStill #MITB,” Reigns wrote.

Reigns did not address the return of John Cena, who returned after the main event and confronted Reigns, taunting him with his “you can’t see me” gesture in the middle of the ring. Cena will open tonight’s RAW to explain his return, and is expected to challenge Reigns at WWE SummerSlam on August 21.

