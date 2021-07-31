WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has seemingly taken credit for WWE’s Q2 2021 earnings being a tremendous success.

Earlier this week, the WWE announced that its Q2 revenue increased by 19% year-over-year, and the company set records across digital and social platforms, with 11.2 billion digital video views and 394 million hours consumed.

According to Front Office Sports, WWE’s total Q2 revenue of $265.6 million exceeded analysts’ projections of $259.7 million. Their Twitter handle shared a link of the report, using a picture of Reigns.

WWE’s Public Relations Twitter handle re-tweeted the report, which caught the eye of The Tribal Chief.

Reigns wrote, “They used the right picture.”

As reported earlier, Reigns vs. John Cena is now official for the upcoming SummerSlam pay-per-view.