Conor McGregor suffered a broken tibia in his UFC 264 loss against Dustin Poirier on Saturday night, but that didn’t prevent him from immediately hyping his next fight. Ronda Rousey, for one, was “amazed” by McGregor’s resolve and threshold for pain.

On Sunday, Rousey tweeted that other fighters, UFC and media were lucky to have someone like McGregor.

I’m amazed that as soon as you hit the ground you were already promoting the next fight @TheNotoriousMMA – I def wouldn’t have had the mind to do that. The other fighters, @ufc and media are lucky to have you.

McGregor suffered the injury when he landed awkwardly on his left leg at the end of the first round. He was stretchered out of the cage and Poirier was awarded the technical knockout via a doctor stoppage.

UFC president Dana White said after the fight that a fourth bout between McGregor and Poirier is more than likely.

On Sunday, McGregor underwent successful surgery and posted a video about Poirier’s “illegitimate win.”

McGregor (22-6 MMA, 10-4 UFC) has lost three of his last four fights.

Thank you for the message Ronda!

I appreciate it greatly ❤️ https://t.co/850LvnJFPn — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 12, 2021

Just out of the surgery room guys! Surgery went excellent! Feeling tremendous! 6 weeks on crutch and we build back! Let’s go! God bless 🙏 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 12, 2021