During an interview with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, ROH World Champion RUSH confirmed that a few months ago, he underwent knee surgery.

According to RUSH, he had knee surgery after ROH “suspended” him and La Faccion Ingobernable members, Dragon Lee, Kenny King, and Bestia del Ring for the month of May.

“After my suspension [a storyline where I and LFI were suspended for the month of May], I had surgery on my knee,” he revealed. “I am now healthy and stronger than before. I’m back with a more powerful mentality, more violence, and I’m ready to cause even more destruction. My desire is to continue to be the best in the world.”

RUSH is set to defend the ROH World Title against Bandido at Best In The World on Sunday.

The ROH event will air live on pay-per-view and HonorClub at 7 pm ET, with Hour One airing free on multiple platforms.

Below is the current card for Best In The World 2021:

ROH World Title Match

Bandido vs. RUSH (c)

ROH World Television Title Match

Dragon Lee vs. Tony Deppen (c)

ROH Pure Title Match

Mike Bennett vs. Jonathan Gresham (c)

Fight Without Honor Match for the ROH World Tag Team Titles

Violence Unlimited (Chris Dickinson, Homicide) vs. The Foundation (Rhett Titus, Tracy Williams) (c)

ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Titles Match

Dalton Castle, Dak Draper, and Eli Isom vs. Shane Taylor Promotions (c)

Last Man Standing Match

Josh Woods vs. Silas Young

Brody King vs. Jay Lethal

EC3 vs. Flip Gordon

The Briscoes (Jay Briscoe, Mark Briscoe) vs. PJ Black and Brian Johnson

Matt Taven hosts special edition of “Trending with Taven” interview show

The brackets for the ROH Women’s World Title Tournament will be revealed

Hour One

PCO and Danhausen vs. The Bouncers (Brawler Milonas, Beer City Bruiser)

Hour One

Rey Horus vs. Demonic Flamita