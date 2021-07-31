Sasha Banks has returned to WWE SmackDown.

Tonight’s SmackDown on FOX from the Target Center in Minneapolis featured an in-ring segment with Kayla Braxton interviewing SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair to celebrate 110 days as champion. Belair was then interrupted by Carmella, who wanted a third shot at the title. Zelina Vega then interrupted Carmella, and had words for both she and Belair. Belair accepted Vega’s challenge, but was quickly attacked from behind by Carmella with a cheap shot.

Vega and Carmella teamed up to double team Belair, beating her around the ring. The attack continued until the music hit and out came Banks to a big pop from the crowd. Banks made her return, rushed the ring and took out Carmella, then Vega. She helped Belair up and hugged her as fans cheered both on. Belair looked a bit surprised at first, but she then hugged Belair back and cheered her on to end the segment.

Sonya Deville later announced in a backstage segment that tonight’s SmackDown main event will feature Banks and Belair vs. Vega and Carmella.

Banks has been away from WWE since dropping the strap to Belair in the main event of WrestleMania 37 Night One back in April.

Banks vs. Belair is rumored for WWE SummerSlam on Saturday, August 21 in Las Vegas, but that has not been confirmed as of this writing.

Stay tuned for more on Banks and Belair. Below are a few shots from tonight’s return in Minneapolis: