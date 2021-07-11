Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 37 won the “Best WWE Moment” at the 2021 ESPYS.

The WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion and Sasha Banks both reacted to the news on social media.

Belair posted a photo from the ESPYS with the caption, “ESPY WINNERS! Thank you EVERYONE! @ESPYS @wwe @espn #ESPYs2021″

Banks wrote, “Thank you to our @WWEUniverse for voting for us!!! I love you! @ESPYS”

Triple H and Stephanie McMahon also reacted to the news.

Triple H tweeted, “Congratulations to @SashaBanksWWE and @BiancaBelairWWE on winning the @ESPY for @WWE Moment of the Year for their #WrestleMania main event. Incredible moment for them, for our business and the #WWE Universe!!!!”

Stephanie wrote, “Making history, in and out of the ring. Congratulations to @BiancaBelairWWE & @SashaBanksWWE, the first female recipients of the @espys Best @WWE Moment for their match at #WrestleMania37, becoming the first Black women to main event. #ESPYS”

The other nominees were Edge winning the 2021 men’s Royal Rumble, Bad Bunny teaming with Damian Priest at WrestleMania 37, and delivering a “Bunny Destroyer,” and Belair winning the 2021 women’s Royal Rumble.

Below are reactions:

