Seven matches have been announced for tonight’s AEW Dark episode.

The show will be headlined by an eight-man tag team match with The Varsity Blonds teaming with 10 and 5 of The Dark Order to face Private Party and The Acclaimed.

In women’s division action, Thunder Rosa will face KiLynn King. The men’s division will be represented by Dustin Rhodes vs. Aaron Solo.

AEW Dark airs every Tuesday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel. Below is the full line-up for tonight:

* Abadon vs. Promise Braxton

* The Bunny vs. Big Swole

* Thunder Rosa vs. KiLynn King

* The Blade vs. Ryan Mantell

* Wardlow vs. Chad Lennex

* Dustin Rhodes vs. Aaron Solo

* The Varsity Blonds (Brian Pillman Jr., Griff Garrison), 5 and 10 vs. The Acclaimed (Max Caster, Anthony Bowens) and Private Party (Marq Quen, Isiah Kassidy)