AEW announced several matches for Monday’s AEW Dark: Elevation.
The main event for this week’s show is Serpentico (with Luther) vs. Dante Martin.
Below are the rest of the matches announced so far:
* Angelico (with Jack Evans) vs. Orange Cassidy (with Chuck Taylor and Kris Statlander)
* Hikaru Shida vs. Dani Jordyn
* Leila Grey vs. Thunder Rosa
#AEWDarkElevation THIS Monday at 7/6c https://t.co/lBSV4sbfpB
– Main Event: @KingSerpentico vs @lucha_angel1
– @AngelicoAAA (w/ @JackEvans711) vs @orangecassidy (w/ @callmekrisstat & @SexyChuckieT)
– @shidahikaru vs @DaniJordyn
– @Miss_LeilaGrey vs @thunderrosa22 pic.twitter.com/w9K2yqlgBf
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 4, 2021