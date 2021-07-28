On the latest episode of WWE’s The Bump, Nikki A.S.H. flew onto the show to talk about her first-ever Raw Women’s Title win, a dream she’s had since joining WWE five years ago. During her ceremonial interview, Nikki A.S.H. spoke on this title victory and how this event became a full-circle moment for her on a personal and professional note.

“I just feel that Nikki A.S.H. is who I was supposed to be,” she said proudly. “It’s been years and years of finding myself and finding the confidence and happiness and joy. Finding it and spreading it, I don’t want to keep this just to myself. I want to spread it to everyone. The metamorphosis represents that. I always wanted to be honest and say I know I don’t have superpowers, super-speed or super-strength, but when I put on this cape and mask, I feel like I can try anything.

“I just people to feel that: That they can try anything that they put their mind to. Being able to share that message was so important and so crucial and essential. I’m so over the moon and excited!”

With her superhero idea stemming from The Hurricane Shane Helms and Mighty Molly [Holly], The Bump geared Nikki up for her first surprise on this week’s show by bringing on Shane Helms, who was one of the first to congratulate Nikki after her big victory. Helms revealed that when Nikki’s idea to portray a superhero was in the rough draft phase, Nikki went out of her way to get the OK from Helms to replicate a superhero gimmick similar to his and Molly Holly’s. Without hesitation, Helms gave her his blessing. Looking back, he is glad he made that decision.

“It’s been amazing. I try to be there in gorilla every time she comes back. For the big moments, I’ve been there,” Shane Helms began. “She’s been polite and humble. Not that she had to ask for permission, but you know, I’m not wrestling as The Hurricane anymore. I just turned 47, and that window might be closing.

“She took the respectful route and asked me about it, and from day one, I told her, whatever you need, I’m here for you. It’s been fun watching her grow. Nobody was happier for her than me that night.”

Nikki A.S.H., with tears in her eyes, replied, “One day in the future, I really hope The Hurricane and Nikki A.S.H. can be seen in one room for the WWE Universe. The support he’s given me has been so wonderful.”

Although he mentioned earlier he’s not sure if and when The Hurricane will return, Helms did not turn down Nikki’s idea of possibly joining forces before hanging up his cape and mask for good.

“Uh, let me say, I have ideas, but I don’t want to give them out now,” Helms replied with a grin. “It would have to be something that highlights Nikki. That’s something I want to make sure of ’cause I’ve had a lot of great moments myself, but if I could find a way to highlight Nikki, 100 percent, I’m in.”

You can watch Nikki A.S.H. and Shane Helms’ full segment here. If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit WWE’s The Bump with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.