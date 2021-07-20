Chris Bey has apparently joined The Bullet Club, according to Fightful Select.
Impact tweeted a video earlier today of Bey finding a Bullet Club t-shirt in his locker room. Then at tonight’s Impact TV tapings, Bey appeared to join the group by throwing up a “Too Sweet” with Jay White during a segment. Bey wore one of the Bullet Club t-shirts after that segment.
We will have more spoiler details from the taping soon. Below is a photo from the taping, along with the Twitter video from earlier:
EXCLUSIVE: @DashingChrisBey and @HakimZane's plans didn't play out well at #Slammiversary but Bey has found a very intriguing shirt… pic.twitter.com/3VTPc46bqz
