Major League Wrestling had its first live event since the COVID-19 pandemic. The event took place on Saturday evening at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.

MLW announced earlier that “Battle Riot III” will be available to watch for free on July 24 on beIN Sports.

During the main event, Alexander Hammerstone won the Battle Riot match. He will now get a World Heavyweight Title shot.

Also during the show, Konnan introduced new LAX members Danny Limelight (Rivera), Julius Smokes. and Slice Boogie.

Below are the results:

* Alex Kane defeated Budd Heavy

* Gino Medina defeated KC Navarro

* The Von Erichs defeated Team Filthy’s Kevin Ku and Kit Osbourne (Bunkhouse Brawl Match)

* Calvin Tankman defeated Lee Moriarty.

* King Muertes defeated Richard Holliday (c) (IWA Caribbean Heavyweight Championship Match)

* Alex Hammerstone (c) defeated Tom Lawlor (National Openweight Championship Match)

* Willow Nightingale defeated Ashley Vox (w/ Delmi Exo)

* Davey Richards defeated TJP

* LAX (Rivera and Slice Boogie) defeated Jordan Oliver and Myron Reed

* Aramis defeated Arez

* MLW World Champion Jacob Fatu defeated Matt Cross

* Alexander Hammerstone won Battle Riot III for a future World title shot.

Below are a few reactions from tonight’s show:

We’ve missed you MLW fans. It feels great to be back in Philadelphia at a SOLD OUT @2300Arena for #BattleRiot pic.twitter.com/0w5NdlQLHm — Major League Wrestling (@MLW) July 10, 2021

Tremendous match between King Muertes & ⁦@MostMarketable⁩. Glad to have Muertes back on TV. #MLW #BattleRiot pic.twitter.com/UKLTk3Se8X — The Wrestling Estate (@TheWrestlingEst) July 11, 2021